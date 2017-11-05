More border crossers prosecuted in ‘new era’ of enforcement

PHOENIX (AP) — The Trump administration’s get-tough-on-immigration stance is taking shape with the expansion of an old program that aims to reduce illegal border crossings by prosecuting those who are caught.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has called for an increase in immigrant prosecutions. In Arizona, that means the program widely known as Operation Streamline has grown to include first-time offenders.

But it’s unclear just how effective the program is.

Customs and Border Protection says only 8 percent of migrants who were prosecuted through Operation Streamline in 2016 reoffended within a year. But a government oversight agency says their methodology is flawed and that the number is likely much higher.

The government says the program is an effective recidivism tool, but critics worry it violates due process.

