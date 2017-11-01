201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Miami Beach mayor enters…

Miami Beach mayor enters Florida governor’s race

By The Associated Press November 1, 2017 11:40 am 11/01/2017 11:40am
Share

MIAMI (AP) — Democratic Miami Beach Mayor and multi-millionaire businessman Philip Levine is running for Florida governor.

Levine has spent months building up to Wednesday’s announcement, putting more than $2.6 million of his own money into a political committee and touring the state talking to Democrats and others.

Levine built his fortune off a marketing company that began with $500 in capital and expanded to provide in-cabin magazines and television content for cruise lines. It had $400 million in annual revenue when he sold it in 2000.

Levine is CEO of a similar company that provides media for Royal Caribbean International.

The 55-year-old Levine was elected Miami Beach mayor in 2013 after spending $2 million of his own money on the race.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott is leaving office due to term limits

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest