201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Man charged in beating…

Man charged in beating death of older brother

By The Associated Press November 5, 2017 12:48 pm 11/05/2017 12:48pm
Share

ELKINS PARK, Pa. (AP) — A man has been charged in the beating death of his older brother in a home just outside of Philadelphia.

Sixty-year-old Jamison Bachman is charged in the death of 64-year-old Harry Bachman, whose body was found a little after noon Saturday in the basement of his Elkins Park home.

Montgomery County prosecutors and Cheltenham police say there were “obvious signs of a violent struggle” and the victim had blunt force trauma to the head and body.

Harry Bachman’s sport utility vehicle was taken and later found at an Upper Moreland Township hotel, where the suspect was arrested.

Jamison Bachman is charged with first- and third-degree murder, theft and other counts. Court documents don’t list a defense attorney and a message left at a number listed for Jamison wasn’t immediately returned Sunday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest