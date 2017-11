Lawyer: Ex-‘Boomer and Carton’ radio host to fight charges

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for a former sports radio host charged with cheating investors to pay gambling debts says his client will fight a newly filed indictment.

Attorney Robert Gottlieb said Craig Carton will plead not guilty next week to wire fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy charges in an indictment unveiled Friday in Manhattan federal court.

Gottlieb says the indictment is “riddled with errors.” Carton quit the “Boomer and Carton” show on WFAN in New York City after he was arrested in September on charges alleging he misappropriated at least $5.6 million from two investors.

The 48-year-old Manhattan resident has remained free on $500,000 bail.

