Kentucky House GOP to investigate sexual harassment claim

By The Associated Press November 4, 2017 4:09 pm 11/04/2017 04:09pm
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 file photo, Kentucky Speaker of the House Jeff Hoover speaks at the 137th annual Fancy Farm picnic in Graves County, Ky. Kentucky’s House Republicans will meet privately to discuss the future of House Speaker Jeff Hoover after the state’s largest newspaper reported the GOP leader settled a sexual harassment claim outside of court with a member of his staff, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (Kat Russell/The Paducah Sun via AP, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican leaders of the Kentucky House of Representatives say they plan to hire a law firm to investigate a report that the House speaker settled a sexual harassment claim outside of court with one of his staffers.

A news release from the GOP leadership on Saturday says they did not consult House Speaker Jeff Hoover, but have informed him of the decision.

The Courier-Journal published a report earlier this week relying on anonymous sources to say Hoover had settled a sexual harassment claim with a staffer in his office. Hoover met with House Republicans privately Friday but told them he could not comment about the settlement.

GOP leaders say Hoover has the support of the caucus. But at least one Republican lawmaker has called for Hoover’s resignation.

