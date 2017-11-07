Incumbent challenged by state senator in Detroit mayor race

DETROIT (AP) — Incumbent Mike Duggan is being challenged by state Sen. Coleman Young II for Detroit mayor in an election in which fewer than a fifth of the city’s 470,000 registered voters are expected at the polls.

Only 13 to 18 percent voter turnout is expected for Tuesday’s general election, according to city elections officials.

Duggan, who was elected the first white mayor in the city since 1973 months after a state-appointed manager filed for Detroit’s historic bankruptcy, is seeking a second four-year term against Young whose father, Coleman A. Young, was Detroit’s first black mayor.

In the nonpartisan August primary, Duggan got more than 67 percent of the vote to Young’s nearly 27 percent. Duggan received endorsements from prominent labor groups and clergy, and even the influential Black Slate that helped get Coleman A. Young elected in 1973.

Chauncey Sanders, 47, voted Tuesday for Duggan and believes his leadership has played a part in Detroit’s turnaround.

“The police are showing up when I call them. Streets are getting swept. I haven’t seen that since Coleman (A.) Young,” said Sanders, a barber, who adds that he doesn’t know much about Coleman Young II and that race shouldn’t be a factor in who runs Detroit.

“I ain’t looking at color either,” he said. “As long as he is doing a good a job.”

Doraine Grundy, 56, voted for Coleman Young II, saying that she likes his message about getting jobs for city residents and that poor people behind on their water bills should not have their service shut off.

“It’s not just his name,” Grundy said of Young. “It’s the love for the city and the love for the people.”

Duggan, a former chief of the Detroit Medical Center, was first elected in 2013. Detroit is more than 80 percent black. Coleman Young II has name recognition, political pedigree and the same race as most of Detroit’s population, yet he’s the underdog in his bid to supplant Duggan.

Four years ago, Duggan won the job by defeating a popular black sheriff, ending nearly four decades of unbroken black leadership that reflected Detroit’s major demographic shift following years of white flight. Having inherited a city under emergency state management that had recently filed for bankruptcy, there is a sense that Detroit is on the upswing and that Duggan deserves a second term.

Earlier in 2013, a state-appointed manager filed for Detroit’s bankruptcy. Duggan had limited power over city finances and other operations in his first year in office, but he and the City Council eventually regained control after Detroit’s December 2014 bankruptcy exit.

The bankruptcy allowed Detroit to restructure or shed billions of dollars in debt.

Under an aggressive blight removal plan and using primarily federal funds, more than 10,000 vacant houses have been torn down over the past four years. Duggan also has worked with banks and foundations on home-buying and renovation programs to improve Detroit neighborhoods.

But Young has criticized Duggan, saying some of Detroit’s poorest neighborhoods have yet to get better.

Young had been a state representative and was elected to the Michigan Senate in 2010. He ran unsuccessfully in a 2009 special mayoral primary to complete the second term of convicted ex-Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick. Kilpatrick served as mayor from 2002 to 2008. He resigned in disgrace as part of a plea deal in separate perjury and assault cases.

Coleman A. Young, who first took office in 1974, served 20 years as mayor. He decided not to seek re-election after 1993. He died in 1997.

