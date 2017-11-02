Houston family, businesses benefit from World Series run

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros’ victorious World Series run has not only given an emotional boost to a city still recovering from Hurricane Harvey. It has provided an economic lift as well.

And for one Houston family, the journey to a championship gave them a way to financially help their grandparents rebuild after the devastating storm. Brianne Bueno’s family bought two tickets for Game 3 of the World Series in Houston but didn’t use them.

The family raffled them on Facebook and raised enough money to help repair the Houston-area home of Bueno’s grandparents.

A local economist says the financial boost from increased spending at restaurants and bars is a shot in the arm for Houston after Harvey.

