Free ‘Obamacare’ for older, poorer in nearly all counties

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study finds that older people with low incomes nearly everywhere will have access to free ‘Obamacare’ health coverage next year.

The analysis Thursday by consulting firm Avalere Health found that in 98 percent of counties served by HealthCare.gov, a 50-year-old making about $18,000 a year would be able to get a basic “bronze” plan for no monthly premium in 2018.

The free insurance quirk is an unintended consequence of Trump administration actions to undercut the Affordable Care Act.

A four-person household headed by a hypothetical 50-year-old could make nearly $37,000 and get free “bronze” coverage.

The study covers 39 states served by the federal HealthCare.gov, but similar effects are expected in states running their own insurance markets.

The Trump administration says it’s not causing “Obamacare’s” problems.

