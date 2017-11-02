201.5
Free ‘Obamacare’ for older, poorer in nearly all counties

By The Associated Press November 2, 2017 1:10 pm 11/02/2017 01:10pm
In this Oct. 18, 2017 photo, the Healthcare.gov website is seen on a computer screen in Washington. A new study finds that older people with low incomes nearly everywhere will have access to a free ‘Obamacare’ policy next year. The analysis Monday by consulting firm Avalere Health found that in 98 percent of counties served by HealthCare.gov, a 50-year-old making about $18,000 a year would be able to get a basic “bronze” plan for zero monthly premium in 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study finds that older people with low incomes nearly everywhere will have access to free ‘Obamacare’ health coverage next year.

The analysis Thursday by consulting firm Avalere Health found that in 98 percent of counties served by HealthCare.gov, a 50-year-old making about $18,000 a year would be able to get a basic “bronze” plan for no monthly premium in 2018.

The free insurance quirk is an unintended consequence of Trump administration actions to undercut the Affordable Care Act.

A four-person household headed by a hypothetical 50-year-old could make nearly $37,000 and get free “bronze” coverage.

The study covers 39 states served by the federal HealthCare.gov, but similar effects are expected in states running their own insurance markets.

The Trump administration says it’s not causing “Obamacare’s” problems.

