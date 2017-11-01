Drought may have aided storm that walloped Maine, Northeast

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Drought conditions across much of Maine may have contributed to the large numbers of trees that toppled during a storm that walloped the Northeast this week.

The storm cut power to more than a million people in the region at its peak. It left more Mainers in the dark than even the infamous 1998 ice storm, but the long-term effects will likely be much different.

Officials with the Maine Emergency Management Agency say because of dry conditions, the roots of many trees weren’t healthy. They also say the ground conditions along with foliage that remained on the trees made them more susceptible to wind.

Tree limbs fell from the weight of ice in 1998. Many people affected by that disaster also were affected by this week’s storm.

