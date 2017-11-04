Cop shot during struggle with suspect is leaving hospital

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey police officer shot in the thigh at point-blank range during a struggle with a suspect is leaving the hospital.

Camden County officials say Patrick O’Hanlon will be discharged Saturday.

The shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. Wednesday in Camden when O’Hanlon approached three people who authorities say were acting suspiciously. They say 19-year-old Lindenwold resident Delronn Mahan ran away but was soon captured by O’Hanlon.

Mahan allegedly pulled out a gun and fired it, but the weapon apparently jammed as the pair struggled, preventing Mahan from firing a second shot. Mahan was then apprehended while fellow officers applied a tourniquet to O’Hanlon’s leg.

The officer didn’t fire his weapon, and Mahan was uninjured.

It wasn’t known Saturday if Mahan has retained an attorney.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.