Chief: Suspect killed after firing at Florida officers

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police chief says his officers fatally shot a suspect who had fired at them.

Port Orange Police Chief Thomas R. Grimaldi told reporters that 53-year-old Robert A. Powell of Daytona Beach fired shots at three officers late Friday after being chased to a neighborhood. He says Sgt. Warren Carmen and officers Wayne Jean and Jacob Bissonnette returned fire, killing Powell.

Grimaldi says the chase began when Powell struck Jean with the side of his car. Jean suffered minor injuries.

Port Orange is on Florida’s north Atlantic coast, near Daytona Beach.

