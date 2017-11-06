AP Top U.S. News at 12:27 a.m. EST

26 killed in church attack in Texas’ deadliest mass shooting

The Latest: Man who pursued gunman: ‘Right thing to do’

Man linked to Texas shooting faced military court martial

Homeless explosion on West Coast pushing cities to the brink

AP PHOTOS: Poverty, hardship laid bare amid homeless crisis

Church where shooting took place was center of community

Texas church attack the latest US mass shooting

APNewsBreak: Paul recovering from 5 broken ribs

Slaying that haunted family for decades now linked to racism

Investigators scour past of man charged in NYC terror attack

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.