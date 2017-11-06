AP says 1 complaint filed against Oreskes by employee

201.5
By The Associated Press November 6, 2017 3:49 pm 11/06/2017 03:49pm
FILE - In this March 18, 2015 file photo, former Associated Press Vice President and Senior Managing Editor Michael Oreskes poses for a photo at AP headquarters, in New York. The Associated Press said it received a single complaint of "unwelcome and inappropriate verbal communication" by former executive Michael Oreskes, who lost his job as National Public Radio newsroom chief following sexual harassment reports. Oreskes was vice president and senior managing editor at the AP from 2008 to 2015. (AP Photo/Chuck Zoeller, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press says it received a single complaint of “unwelcome and inappropriate verbal communication” by former executive Michael Oreskes, who lost his job as National Public Radio newsroom chief following sexual harassment reports.

AP spokeswoman Lauren Easton says the complaint was investigated and acted upon. She says it did not involve sexual activity or unwelcome touching. Oreskes was vice president and a senior managing editor at the AP from 2008 to 2015.

Easton says the complaint, made by an employee while Oreskes worked at the AP, was the only one the news cooperative has received about him.

Two women who spoke to Oreskes about job prospects when he worked at The New York Times said he had suddenly kissed them. Some NPR employees had reported inappropriate conversations with him.

