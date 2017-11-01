1 dead after small plane crash in Gulf of Mexico

201.5
By The Associated Press November 7, 2017 3:54 pm 11/07/2017 03:54pm
HOLIDAY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office news release says that the aircraft went down about noon Tuesday near Holiday, Florida.

The sheriff’s office marine unit responded to the downed plane and found one body. No survivors were found.

Officials weren’t immediately naming the victim or the plane’s owner.

They also said they couldn’t confirm if there were additional passengers on the plane or say where it was headed.

