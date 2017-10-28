What’s middle class? GOP, Dems court it but numbers murky

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just what is middle class?

President Donald Trump and Republican leaders are promoting their tax-cutting plan as needed relief for the stressed American middle class and a catalyst for job creation.

Democrats say they’re the ones looking out for the middle class, by fighting against proposed tax cuts that would benefit big companies and the wealthy but hurt the average American.

But what exactly defines this middle class — whose members are championed and courted for their votes?

Lawmakers and experts have differing views.

The Tax Policy Center sets its “middle quintile” — third slice of five — of household income, including tax-exempt employee benefits like health insurance, at $48,300 to $85,600 a year.

But be careful about calling that middle class, it says — there’s no formal definition.

