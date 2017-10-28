201.5
What’s middle class? GOP, Dems court it but numbers murky

By The Associated Press October 28, 2017 10:13 am 10/28/2017 10:13am
In this Oct. 26, 2017, photo, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, whose panel is charged with writing tax law, talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump and Republican leaders are promoting their tax-cutting plan as needed relief for the stressed American middle class and a catalyst for job creation. Democrats say they're the ones looking out for the middle class, by fighting against proposed tax cuts that would benefit big corporations and the wealthy but hurt the average American. But what exactly defines this middle class, championed and courted for its votes by both sides? Lawmakers and experts have differing views on the numbers. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just what is middle class?

President Donald Trump and Republican leaders are promoting their tax-cutting plan as needed relief for the stressed American middle class and a catalyst for job creation.

Democrats say they’re the ones looking out for the middle class, by fighting against proposed tax cuts that would benefit big companies and the wealthy but hurt the average American.

But what exactly defines this middle class — whose members are championed and courted for their votes?

Lawmakers and experts have differing views.

The Tax Policy Center sets its “middle quintile” — third slice of five — of household income, including tax-exempt employee benefits like health insurance, at $48,300 to $85,600 a year.

But be careful about calling that middle class, it says — there’s no formal definition.

