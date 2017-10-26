Trump signs $36.5 billion emergency aid bill for disasters

201.5
By The Associated Press October 26, 2017 5:08 pm 10/26/2017 05:08pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a $36.5 billion emergency aid measure to refill disaster accounts, provide a cash infusion to Puerto Rico and bail out the federal flood insurance program.

The president signed the bill Thursday after the Senate sent him the measure earlier this week to help Florida, Texas and Puerto Rico after a devastating string of hurricanes. The money will also help Western states dealing with massive wildfires.

To date, Congress has approved more than $50 billion in disaster aid this fall, but more money will be needed. The states and Puerto Rico continue to assess the damage from an onslaught of damaging storms.

