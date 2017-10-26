Trump: Clinton team funding for Russia is a disgrace

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans have latched onto revelations tying Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign to a dossier of allegations about his ties to Russia. The president said Wednesday it was a “disgrace” that Democrats had helped pay for research that produced the document.

Nnews reports revealed that the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, for several months last year, helped fund research that ultimately ended up in the dossier.

The document, compiled by a former British spy and alleging a compromised relationship between Trump and the Kremlin, has emerged this year as a political flashpoint. Law enforcement officials have worked to corroborate its claims.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.