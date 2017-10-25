201.5
Trump allows refugee admissions to resume with new screening

By The Associated Press October 25, 2017 3:46 am 10/25/2017 03:46am
FILE--In this May 15, 2017, file photo, protesters hold signs during a demonstration against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, Monday, May 15, 2017, outside a federal courthouse in Seattle. Trump’s six-month worldwide ban on refugees entering the United States is ending as his administration prepares to unveil new screening procedures. A State Department official says the suspension of processing for refugees ended Tuesday, the date set in Trump’s executive order. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has allowed the resumption of refugee admissions into the U.S. under new, stricter screening rules but ordered nationals from 11 countries believed to pose higher risk to U.S. national security to face even tougher scrutiny.

Officials refused to identify the 11 countries, but said refugee applications from those nations will be judged case-by-case.

Trump issued his new order on refugee screening Tuesday as the administration’s four-month ban on refugee admissions expired. It directs federal agencies to resume refugee processing, which he clamped down on shortly after taking office.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

