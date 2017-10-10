Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become a hurricane

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Ophelia is expected to strengthen to a hurricane as it spins far out over the Atlantic.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds early Tuesday are near 50 mph (85 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ophelia is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday.

The storm is centered about 790 miles (1,270 kilometers) west-southwest of the Azores and is moving southeast near 3 mph (6 kph).

The storm is not currently a threat to any land.

