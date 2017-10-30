The Latest: Severe storm knocks out power in Pennsylvania

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Latest on a severe storm packing heavy rain and high wind sweeping through the Northeast (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

The rain that soaked Pennsylvania is ending, however strong winds that downed trees and power lines remain a problem.

Nearly 22,000 homes and businesses are without electricity Monday, mainly in the central part of the state. Downed trees are mostly to blame.

The National Weather Service says west winds of 15 to 25 mph (24 kph to 40 kph) could gust to 50 mph (80 kph) before decreasing around midday.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga through Monday morning.

Smaller streams and creeks are most susceptible to flash flooding and may spill out of their banks into adjacent fields.

Additional localized flooding of poor drainage and low-lying areas is likely especially where leaves have blocked storm drains.

___

6 a.m.

A severe storm has caused power outages and street flooding across New Jersey.

There are 22,336 homes and businesses without electricity on Monday. Most are Jersey Central Power and Light customers.

Forecasters say the heavy downpours that soaked the state on Sunday are ending Monday. However, strong winds that downed trees and power lines will persist through part of the day.

The National Weather Service says west winds of 15 to 25 mph (24 kph to 40 kph) could gust to 50 mph (80 kph) before decreasing around midday.

NJ Transit says Newark Light Rail service is temporarily suspended in both directions between Orange Street and Bloomfield Avenue due to flooding.

The River Line has resumed service between the Walter Rand Transportation Center and Waterfront Entertainment Complex following earlier flooding.

___

2 a.m.

Thousands of people in the Northeast were without power early Monday as severe weather pounded the region.

Southern New England appeared to be suffering the brunt of the storm damage overnight.

Eversource reported more than 150,000 Connecticut customers without power around 2 a.m. Monday. National Grid also reported more than 130,000 customers without power in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Dellicarpini says there have been reports of downed trees and power lines around the region.

He says parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts have seen wind gusts of up to 70 mph or more.

The storm is expected to continue through the early morning hours Monday in southern New England before moving north.

