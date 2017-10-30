The Latest: Officer: Bullet ricocheted in pier shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a Mexican national charged with murder in the death of a woman on a San Francisco pier. (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

A retired police officer says the bullet that killed a San Francisco woman whose death touched off a national debate about illegal immigration ricocheted off the ground about 100 feet away before hitting her in the back.

Former Officer John Evans said Monday he and other investigators working on the case found a “strike mark” on the pier’s concrete surface four days after the shooting of Kate Steinle by a Mexican national who had been deported five times.

He said authorities found the bullet was partially flattened, indicating it had ricocheted.

Lawyers for defendant Jose Ines Garcia Zarate say the ricochet shows the shooting was accidental.

Prosecutors have charged Garcia Zarate with murder, alleging he intended to point and shoot the gun at pedestrians on the pier on July 1, 2015.

This story has been corrected to say the bullet traveled 100 feet, not yards.

