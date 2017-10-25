The Latest: Grambling increasing security after shooting

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — The Latest on a deadly shooting at Grambling State University (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Grambling State University’s president says the Louisiana college will have “increased police and security” on campus this week after a shooting that killed a student and his friend.

But the school’s president, Richard Gallot Jr., said in a statement Wednesday that Grambling State will proceed with a normal academic schedule and isn’t canceling homecoming events this week.

Authorities were searching Wednesday for a suspect in the killings of Grambling State junior Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell, both 23 and from Farmerville, Louisiana.

Gallot said the shooting was an “isolated incident.” Lincoln Parish Sheriff Mike Stone said the suspect and victims knew each other “to some extent.”

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said the two men were shot after an altercation started inside a dorm room and spilled out into a courtyard.

A student-led prayer vigil was planned for Wednesday evening.

___

10:10 a.m.

A law enforcement official says a deadly shooting at Grambling State University wasn’t random or an act of terrorism.

Authorities said a student and his friend were fatally shot after an altercation that began in a dorm room and ended in a courtyard at the historically black university in northern Louisiana.

Lincoln Parish Sheriff Mike Stone told The News Star that it appears the two victims knew the suspect, who remained at large Wednesday. Stone says there was “bad blood” between them.

Investigators didn’t immediately release a description of the suspect, but Stone says investigators have the suspect’s nickname.

A university spokesman identified the victims as Grambling junior Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell. Both were 23 and from Farmerville, Louisiana.

___

9:10 a.m.

Grambling State University in Louisiana is open for classes hours after a student and his friend were fatally shot on campus following an altercation.

The university posted a message on Twitter that said offices are open Wednesday with normal business hours and students are expected to attend classes as scheduled.

The shooter remained at large. Authorities at the historically black university didn’t immediately identify a possible motive for the shooting, which was reported to campus police shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Williams said the shooting followed a fight that started inside a dorm room and spilled out into the courtyard.

A university spokesman identified the victims as Grambling junior Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell. Both were 23 and from Farmerville, Louisiana.

___

5:37 a.m.

A sheriff’s spokesman says a student and his friend were fatally shot at Grambling State University after an altercation that began in a dorm room, and the shooter fled the scene.

Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Williams says detectives are at the scene of the double homicide, assisting campus police, after getting 911 calls starting at 12:04 a.m. Wednesday.

“It was an altercation that started inside one of the dorm rooms and spilled out into the courtyard,” Williams said. “We’re interviewing witnesses.”

Grambling State University Media Relations Director Will Sutton said one of the victims was a Grambling junior, Earl Andrews, and the other was Monquiarious Caldwell, both 23 and from Farmerville, Louisiana.

___

The story corrects the spelling of the victim’s first name to Monquiarious Caldwell, not Monquiarius, and corrects that Andrews was a junior, not a senior.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.