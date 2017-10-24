The Latest: Fourth woman claims Weinstein sexual assault

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on sexual harassment in Hollywood (all times local):

3:24 p.m.

A fourth woman has come forward alleging that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her after her repeated refusals.

In a press conference in New York on Tuesday held by attorney Gloria Allred, Mimi Haleyi claimed Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006. Haleyi was in her 20s at the time, Allred said.

Representatives for Weinstein did not immediately comment Tuesday. Weinstein has previously denied any non-consensual sexual encounters.

In graphic detail, Haleyi described Weinstein holding her down in what she said appeared to be a kids bedroom in his New York apartment. Haleyi said Weinstein “orally forced himself on me while I was on my period.”

Dozens of women have claimed Weinstein sexually harassed them. Three women, including actress Rose McGowan, have previously said Weinstein raped them.

11: 41 a.m.

The Oscar-nominated filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering have announced that they’re making a documentary about sexual abuse in Hollywood.

The duo announced Monday that their film will illuminate the “behavior of predatory perpetrators such as Harvey Weinstein and others,” and the culture that “enables and protects them.”

The filmmakers said they have been trying to make the movie for years but found few people willing to talk on the record or a distributor willing to release the film. But after the Weinstein allegations began pouring in, they said, “it’s like an invisible dam collapsed.”

Dick directed the 2012 Oscar-nominated documentary “The Invisible War,” about rape in the U.S. military, and 2014’s “The Hunting Ground,” about sexual assault on college campuses. The latter was released by The Weinstein Co.

