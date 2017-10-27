Supreme Court delays argument in Ohio voter purge case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is delaying its early November argument over Ohio’s effort to purge its voter rolls because one of the lawyers for the challengers is ill.

The court announced the change on Friday, less than two weeks before the scheduled Nov. 8 argument.

A lawyer for voters challenging Ohio’s voter purge told the court in a letter that lawyer Brenda Wright is on medical leave and unable to work. Wright had been set to argue the case.

No new argument date has been set.

