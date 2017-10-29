201.5
Steelers lean on D, Smith-Schuster in 20-15 win over Lions

By The Associated Press October 29, 2017 11:39 pm 10/29/2017 11:39pm
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) breaks downfield for a 97-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 29 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

DETROIT (AP) — JuJu Smith-Schuster scored on a 97-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger late in the third quarter and the Pittsburgh Steelers forced the Detroit Lions to turn the ball over on downs twice in a 20-15 win Sunday night.

The AFC North-leading Steelers (6-2) go into their bye week with a three-game winning streak.

Detroit (3-4) was coming off its bye and lost a third straight and fourth in five games.

Pittsburgh’s defense put up a curtain in front of it end zone, forcing the Lions to settle for field goals. When they went for touchdowns, the Steelers stopped them.

