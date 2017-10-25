Social media companies agree to third congressional hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook, Twitter and Google say they will send representatives to a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing next week on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The Oct. 31 hearing is the third scheduled with the companies as congressional investigators probe the spread of false news stories and propaganda online. The three companies are already scheduled to testify at Senate and House intelligence committee hearings on the same subject the next day.

The Senate intelligence committee announced on Wednesday that each company will send its general counsel to testify. That’s Facebook’s Colin Stretch, Twitter’s Sean Edgett and Google’s Kent Walker. The companies have not yet said who will appear at the other two hearings.

All three committees are investigating the Russian interference and whether it is linked to President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.