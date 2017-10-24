201.5
Serial killer fears: Area of Tampa on edge after 3 killings

By The Associated Press October 24, 2017 3:27 am 10/24/2017 03:27am
During a candlelight vigil Jacqueline Melendez, left, and her husband Jose Melendez mourn the death of three victims who were killed in the recent shootings in the Seminole Heights neighborhood in Tampa on Sunday, October 22, 2017. The deaths, which took place in the same neighborhood over the past 10 days, prompted Tampa police to warn residents in the Seminole Heights neighborhood not to walk alone at night.(Octavio Jones/The Tampa Bay Times via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.

Three people have been shot to death in the past two weeks within a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) radius of the normally quiet Seminole Heights neighborhood. Police believe the shootings are linked by proximity and time frame but don’t know a motive or a suspect.

All three victims rode the bus and were alone when they were shot on the street. They did not know each other and were not robbed.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn said Monday that the city has put dozens of officers in the area around the clock. He says the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also are helping.

