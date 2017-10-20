School board revives legal battle over athletic field lights

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut school board is gearing up to revive a legal battle to expand lighting at athletic fields.

The Greenwich Time reports the Board of Education voted Thursday night to prepare for litigation to modify court restrictions on lighting at Greenwich high school fields. But a neighbor has already vowed to relaunch a million-dollar campaign to restrict the use of lights that he says shine too brightly into nearby homes.

School officials say they had to revisit the issue because the classes begin and end an hour later than they did last year, giving student athletes less daylight.

A proposal to expand lighting for the athletic fields more than a decade ago set off a yearslong legal battle that ended with an agreement to allow lighting at only some games.

