201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Replica of Gutenberg Gates…

Replica of Gutenberg Gates erected in Oklahoma City

By The Associated Press October 28, 2017 2:12 pm 10/28/2017 02:12pm
Share
In this Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 photo provided by Museum of the Bible, a full-scale replica of the Gutenberg Gates is displayed in Oklahoma City as part of a five-city tour before the gates are installed as an entrance to the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC. The gates will be on display Saturday and Sunday afternoons in Oklahoma City before moving to New York, then to Washington, where the Museum of the Bible is to open Nov. 17. (Wendy Stubbs/Museum of the Bible via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A full-scale replica of the Museum of the Bible’s Gutenberg Gates has opened in Oklahoma City as part of a five-city tour before the museum opens in Washington, D.C.

The Museum of the Bible commissioned the Gutenberg Gates for an entrance. The replica was erected Saturday.

The gates display the first 80 lines of Genesis in Latin, as originally printed in the Gutenberg Bible. That was the first major book printed using moveable metal type. It was named for the man who created the method of printing.

The replicas will be on display Saturday and Sunday afternoons in Oklahoma City before moving to New York, then to Washington. The replicas have already been displayed in Los Angeles and Nashville.

The founders of Oklahoma City-based Hobby Lobby built the Museum of the Bible. It’s set to open Nov. 17.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that gates in Oklahoma City are a replica.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Living News National News Travel News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest