Reactions to the death of rock pioneer Fats Domino

NEW YORK (AP) — Reactions to the death of Fats Domino, the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer who died Tuesday at age 89:

“RIP fats domino… you helped pave the way for new orleans piano players… see you on top of that blueberry hill in the sky” — tweet from Harry Connick Jr.

“The passing of Fats Domino is a great loss to music fans across Louisiana and the world. To this day, he is adored by people of all ages, from all walks of life and musicians from all genres,” press statement from Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

“Fats Domino added to New Orleans’ standing in the world, and what people know and appreciate about New Orleans.” — statement from New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

“RIP Fats Domino, one of the last of the Founding Fathers. ‘Come on pretty baby, we’re gonna rock, gonna roll, until the early light.'” — tweet from Stephen King.

“That innocence is there in his music … people respond to that goodness. RIP, Fats” — tweet from New Orleans musician Dr. John.

“RIP one of New Orleans’ musical giants, Antoine “Fats” Domino. Ain’t that a shame. — tweet from actor and New Orleans resident Harry Shearer.

