Prominent political journalist apologizes after sex claims

By The Associated Press October 26, 2017 2:02 am 10/26/2017 02:02am
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2016 file photo, producer Mark Halperin participate in "The Circus of Politics" panel during the Showtime Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Veteran journalist Halperin is apologizing for what he terms "inappropriate" behavior after five women claimed he sexually harassed them while he was a top ABC News executive. The co-author of the best-selling book "Game Change" told CNN Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2017, that he's "deeply sorry" and is taking a "step back" from day-to-day work to deal with the situation. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran journalist Mark Halperin is apologizing for what he terms “inappropriate” behavior after five women claimed he sexually harassed them while he was a top ABC News executive.

The co-author of the best-selling book “Game Change” told CNN Wednesday night that he’s “deeply sorry” and is taking a “step back” from day-to-day work to deal with the situation. He’s currently an analyst for NBC News.

His statement came after CNN reported allegations that Halperin propositioned, fondled and pushed himself against five women in the early 2000s while he was ABC News’ political director.

The women, who asked to remain anonymous, said they didn’t report Halperin’s conduct because they feared retribution or were embarrassed.

Halperin says he pursued relationships, sometimes with junior co-workers, but CNN says he denies the groping allegations.

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News Latest News mark halperin National News sexual allegations TV News
