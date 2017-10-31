Private prisons firm to lobby campaign against recidivism

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The nation’s largest private prison operator says it will step up lobbying for government programs and policies to keep former inmates from returning behind bars, saying it doesn’t want the repeat business burdening prisons nationwide.

CoreCivic also announced Tuesday that its campaign contributions would prioritize political candidates who seek to tackle recidivism. The relapse of former inmates into crime has taxpayers buying their return tickets to prison, and critics have scoffed at CoreCivic’s previous anti-recidivism promises. They say the private prisons industry relies on incarceration and cost-cutting to make money, so there’s no incentive to try to keep inmates from ending up back in jail.

A CoreCivic executive says the critics are wrong, and the company wants “to be a part of the solution.”

