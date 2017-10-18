Police: Man who shot daughter’s boyfriend in groin arraigned

FRACKVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania police say a man accused of shooting his daughter’s boyfriend in the groin after an argument at a motel over the weekend has been taken into custody.

Forty-year-old David Jenkins Jr. was arraigned Wednesday in Frackville on charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and burglary. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 6.

Authorities say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the Motel 6 in West Mahanoy Township. The (Pottsville) Republican-Herald reported that the 29-year-old boyfriend and Jenkins’ 20-year-old daughter were staying at the hotel.

Police say when Jenkins arrived, they argued and Jenkins shot the boyfriend in the upper left leg and groin. He was treated at a hospital.

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney. A listed number for Jenkins couldn’t be found Wednesday.

