Police: Man dies in 7-story fall at retirement facility

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Police believe a man fell seven stories to his death at an Alabama retirement facility.

It is the second such death at the facility in about a month.

Capt. Brian Gilham confirmed to AL.com that a death investigation was underway after Vestavia Hills police responded to the Mount Royal Towers retirement facility early Friday morning.

A 61-year-old man who lived on the ninth floor of the independent living section died Sept. 21 after he fell from a window.

