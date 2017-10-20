201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Police: Man dies in…

Police: Man dies in 7-story fall at retirement facility

By The Associated Press October 20, 2017 1:52 pm 10/20/2017 01:52pm
Share

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Police believe a man fell seven stories to his death at an Alabama retirement facility.

It is the second such death at the facility in about a month.

Capt. Brian Gilham confirmed to AL.com that a death investigation was underway after Vestavia Hills police responded to the Mount Royal Towers retirement facility early Friday morning.

A 61-year-old man who lived on the ninth floor of the independent living section died Sept. 21 after he fell from a window.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest