Police fatally shoot carjacking suspect during traffic stop

By The Associated Press October 25, 2017 6:39 am 10/25/2017 06:39am
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A police officer fatally shot an armed carjacking suspect during an attempted traffic stop in Florida.

In a news release, St. Petersburg police said that officers tried to stop a white pickup truck early Wednesday that had been involved in a carjacking hours earlier.

The vehicle pulled into an alley and two police cruisers turned in behind him.

Shots were fired, and the suspect was killed. No officers were injured.

Police haven’t released the name of the suspect or the officers or the race of those involved.

No further details were immediately released.

