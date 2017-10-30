Police: Boy accidentally shoots 11-year-old brother in leg

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a 10-year-old boy accidentally shot his 11-year-old brother in the leg after the two thought they heard an intruder.

State police tell the Butler Eagle the two were home alone Sunday afternoon when they thought they heard a noise in the basement.

They say the boys retrieved a gun in one room and loaded it with ammunition they found in another room. At some point, it went off.

The 11-year-old was struck in the lower left leg and was taken to a hospital. Police say no bones were broken and he was to have surgery to remove any bullet fragments.

Police say the investigation is continuing. No charges have been filed.

Trooper Jessica Clouse says it should serve as a lesson to gun-owners to always secure weapons at home.

