Owners sometimes hate the small businesses they used to love

By The Associated Press October 25, 2017 11:24 am 10/25/2017 11:24am
In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, photo, former NFL fullback Chris Gronkowski poses with boxes of his product, Ice Shaker, stacked in his garage, in Colleyville, Texas. For business advice, Gronkowski turned to his father, who’d had his own company for 26 years. He helped shore up Gronkowski’s confidence and also gave him some realistic advice. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

NEW YORK (AP) — No matter how much small business owners love their companies, they also have moments — maybe even weeks or months — when they hate what they’re doing and feel ready to give up.

Many owners find a way to get through tough times is to get some support, either from family members, mentors or other business owners. They realize the go-it-alone mindset among entrepreneurs have doesn’t always work when products don’t sell or associates let them down.

And some realize they need a break to reconnect with the non-business parts of their lives.

After coming in second on a pitch for a big client, Teana McDonald questioned whether she should continue her social media marketing business. Some time away helped her regroup so she could focus on another big client.

