Owners sometimes hate the small businesses they used to love

NEW YORK (AP) — No matter how much small business owners love their companies, they also have moments — maybe even weeks or months — when they hate what they’re doing and feel ready to give up.

Many owners find a way to get through tough times is to get some support, either from family members, mentors or other business owners. They realize the go-it-alone mindset among entrepreneurs have doesn’t always work when products don’t sell or associates let them down.

And some realize they need a break to reconnect with the non-business parts of their lives.

After coming in second on a pitch for a big client, Teana McDonald questioned whether she should continue her social media marketing business. Some time away helped her regroup so she could focus on another big client.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.