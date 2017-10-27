201.5
Oscar hopeful ‘Foxtrot’ locked in Israel’s culture war

By The Associated Press October 27, 2017 2:23 am 10/27/2017 02:23am
File - In this Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 file photo, Director Samuel Maoz, center, and actors Lior Ashkenazi, left, and Sarah Adler pose during the photo call for the film "Foxtrot" at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. "Foxtrot", a drama exploring the occupation of the West Bank, and Israel's contender for this year's foreign language Oscar has received a rockier reception at home, where it is caught in the crossfire of Israel's culture war. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s contender for this year’s foreign-language Oscar has swept local film awards and scored high honors at the Venice Film Festival.

But before it even hit theaters at home, Samuel Maoz’s “Foxtrot,” a drama exploring Israel’s West Bank occupation and the modern Israeli psyche, has found itself caught in the crossfire of a raging culture war.

Culture Minister Miri Regev’s beef with Foxtrot is part of her ongoing battle with artists perceived as being critical of the Israeli government. Since taking office in 2015, she has moved to cut government funding to theaters and artists deemed disloyal to the state and troupes that refuse to perform in West Bank settlements.

Foxtrot, a reference both to the dance and an army checkpoint, follows an Israeli family’s dealing with personal tragedy.

