Officials project cost of response to Vegas shooting at $4M

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials are projecting the cost of emergency police, fire and other services involving the Las Vegas massacre at about $4 million.

The disclosure Wednesday came after pledges by the federal government to provide $1 million, and from the state of Nevada to offer $600,000 to defray the costs involving the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people.

A Las Vegas police spokeswoman gave a preliminary figure of $3.5 million for the agency’s costs associated with the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. She noted the investigation is continuing.

Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa says fire department, coroner and social services costs so far could be $500,000.

Pappa says a facility dubbed the “resilience center” that provides resources and referrals for people affected by the shooting is expected to remain open for several years.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.