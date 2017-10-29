Officials: Police shoot armed suspect outside mall

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Police have shot and wounded an armed suspect in a parking garage at a suburban Philadelphia shopping mall.

Philly.com reports the shooting happened Sunday afternoon outside of the King of Prussia Mall in a parking garage connected to Lord & Taylor and Nordstrom department stores.

Upper Merion police have not said what led to the shooting. The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately available.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

In a statement Sunday night, the mall said that due to the “swift action” of Upper Merion police “the situation was contained, the suspect apprehended and no customers or employees were harmed.”

