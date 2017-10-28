Off-duty West Virginia police officer wounded in shooting

HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say an off-duty West Virginia police officer has been shot and wounded in a shooting that also left two others hurt.

The town of Alderson said in a news release that the shooting occurred late Friday night in Summers County.

Officials say Alderson Police Mccaden Brackenrich was airlifted to a Charleston hospital. His condition was not immediately released.

Authorities did not release any details about the two other people who were injured.

News outlets report that 66-year-old Frederick Tolliver has been arrested and is facing charges of attempted murder and malicious wounding. It is unclear what prompted the shooting in the southeastern part of the state.

