‘Obamacare’ curveball: free insurance in 1,500-plus counties

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study says low-income people in about half of U.S. counties will now be able to get a taxpayer-subsidized “Obamacare” policy for free.

The findings by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation suggest some of the Trump administration’s actions against the Affordable Care Act could backfire.

Monday’s analysis runs counter to perceptions of staggering across-the-board increases in costs for consumers.

The study found that in 1,540 counties a hypothetical 40-year-old making $25,000 a year can get a basic “bronze” plan under the ACA next year for zero monthly premium.

It’s partly as a result of administration actions that raised the underlying cost of insurance, leading to higher federal spending for premium subsidies.

Trump administration says he’s still determined to repeal and replace “Obamacare” — after Congress finishes the tax bill.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.