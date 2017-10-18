NYC waitress charged with scamming widow out of nearly $500K

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City prosecutors say a diner waitress who befriended an 84-year-old Brooklyn widow is accused of scamming her out of nearly a half-million dollars.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office says 46-year-old Alicia Legall met the woman more than a decade ago, building trust and eventually gaining access to her money. Legall was arraigned Tuesday on grand larceny and identity theft charges.

Prosecutors say the victim let Legall purchase small items at local stores, but they say she went on to forge the victim’s signature on checks made out to herself and for cash.

Authorities say the funds stolen totaled about $480,000. If convicted, Legall faces up to 15 years in prison.

Legall is being held on $2.5 million bail. It wasn’t clear if she’s represented by an attorney who could comment on the charges.

