201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » New York City police…

New York City police probe threats sent to CNN’s Don Lemon

By The Associated Press October 26, 2017 8:16 pm 10/26/2017 08:16pm
Share
FILE - In this April 19, 2017 file photo, Don Lemon attends the world premiere of "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" at Radio City Music Hall, during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, in New York. The New York Police Department is investigating alleged threats sent to CNN host Lemon. Police on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, said Lemon, who is black, had reported receiving "numerous threatening and anti-black messages sent to his Twitter account from an unknown individual." (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department is investigating alleged threats sent to CNN host Don Lemon.

Police on Thursday said Lemon, who is black, had reported receiving “numerous threatening and anti-black messages sent to his Twitter account from an unknown individual.”

Police say the alleged harassment against the 51-year-old host was reported on Wednesday.

A message seeking comment from CNN was not immediately returned.

There have been no arrests.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News National News TV News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest