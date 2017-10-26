New York City police probe threats sent to CNN’s Don Lemon

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department is investigating alleged threats sent to CNN host Don Lemon.

Police on Thursday said Lemon, who is black, had reported receiving “numerous threatening and anti-black messages sent to his Twitter account from an unknown individual.”

Police say the alleged harassment against the 51-year-old host was reported on Wednesday.

A message seeking comment from CNN was not immediately returned.

There have been no arrests.

