New Orleans police officer shot and killed while on patrol

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans police officer was shot and killed early Friday while patrolling the city’s east side, police said.

The accused shooter was also shot when officers returned fire, Police Superintendent Michael Harrison told reporters at an early morning news conference.

At least one — possibly two — officers returned fire “and our officer collapsed right there on the scene,” Harrison said.

“We are all grieving,” Harrison said. “Our department is grieving, our city is grieving and this family is grieving so we ask the city to pray for us and keep us in our thoughts and prayers.”

The suspect surrendered to a SWAT team after hiding inside an apartment for a time, Harrison said. The accused gunman was taken to a hospital where he was being treated Friday morning, he said.

