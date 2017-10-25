201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » New Mexico Ten Commandments…

New Mexico Ten Commandments monument moving after ruling

By The Associated Press October 25, 2017 3:06 am 10/25/2017 03:06am
Share

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (AP) — A Ten Commandments monument in a northwestern New Mexico city at the center of a U.S. Supreme Court fight is coming down.

The Daily Times of Farmington, New Mexico, reports the Four Corners Historical Monument Project announced this week the monument located outside of City Hall in Bloomfield, New Mexico, will be moved.

The group’s founder, Kevin Mauzy, says it will be placed at another prominent location within the city limits.

The move comes after the U.S. Supreme Court last week sided with a lower court that ordered Bloomfield to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the lawn outside City Hall.

Civil liberties advocates behind the case called the decision involving Bloomfield a victory for the separation of church and state.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest