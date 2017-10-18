Massachusetts Iwo Jima memorial vandalized again

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are investigating the latest case of vandalism to an Iwo Jima memorial.

Officials say the memorial in Fall River was doused with the contents of a fire extinguisher last weekend.

Commandant Bruce Aldrich of the city’s Marine Corps League tells the Herald News that surveillance video captured a man and woman vandalizing the statue at about 4 a.m. Saturday. The fire extinguisher was left behind and is being processed for fingerprints.

City Veteran’s Agent Raymond Hague is concerned the statue’s protective coating was damaged.

The memorial is a one-third scale replica of the Iwo Jima memorial in Washington depicting Marines raising the U.S. flag on Mount Suribachi, a moment captured in a Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph.

The Fall River memorial dedicated in 2005 has frequently been targeted by vandals.

