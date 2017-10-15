201.5
Man charged in woman’s burning death won’t testify in trial

By The Associated Press October 15, 2017 2:47 pm 10/15/2017 02:47pm
BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man charged in the burning death of a woman will not testify in his own capital murder trial.

Attorneys were making closing arguments Sunday in the trial of 29-year-old Quinton Tellis, who has pleaded not guilty to capital murder in the death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.

Prosecutors theorize that Tellis had sex with Chambers before setting her and her car on fire and leaving her to die along a back road in Courtland, Mississippi, on Dec. 6, 2014.

Tellis has told investigators he does not know who killed Chambers.

A severely burned Chambers was found walking near her burning car. A doctor testified she had third-degree burns on most her body when she died at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of Courtland.

