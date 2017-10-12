201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Man charged in 4…

Man charged in 4 shootings, including death of Scout worker

By The Associated Press October 12, 2017 9:05 am 10/12/2017 09:05am
Share
This undated booking photo provided by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shows Ryan Sharpe. Authorities in Louisiana have arrested Sharpe in connection with multiple shootings since July in the same area, including a Boy Scout employee who was shot and killed Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, near the camp where he worked. (East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana have arrested a man in connection with four shootings since July in the same area, including a Boy Scout employee who was shot and killed Monday near the camp where he worked.

The Advocate reports that authorities announced during a news conference Wednesday night that 36-year-old Ryan Sharpe of Clinton will be charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux would not comment on a motive in the shootings or say whether the suspect knew the victims.

In the most recent shooting, 48-year-old Brad DeFranceschi was shot multiple times about 11:15 a.m. Monday in front of his house on camp property, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest