201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Man accused of killing…

Man accused of killing officer wants lie-detector test

By The Associated Press October 31, 2017 2:29 pm 10/31/2017 02:29pm
Share
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2017, Markeith Loyd looks toward family members during court proceedings at his arraignment, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Loyd, accused of killing a police officer and his pregnant ex-girlfriend told a judge he wants to take a lie-detector test. He made the request Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the end of a routine hearing. (Red Huber /Orlando Sentinel via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man accused of killing a police officer and his pregnant ex-girlfriend told a judge he wants to take a lie-detector test.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Markeith Loyd made the request Tuesday at the end of a routine hearing.

Loyd faces multiple charges including first-degree murder in the deaths of 24-year-old Sade Dixon last December and 42-year-old Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in January. Authorities say Loyd fatally shot Clayton when she approached him outside a Walmart store.

Chief Judge Frederick Lauten told Loyd he should speak to his lawyers about taking a lie-detector test. Polygraph tests are admissible in Florida courts if all parties agree to their submission as evidence.

If convicted, Loyd could receive the death penalty.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest